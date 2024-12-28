Dec 28, 2024, 12:43 PM
UNRWA Chief: Gaza babies freezing to death due to cold weather

UNRWA Chief: Gaza babies freezing to death due to cold weather

Tehran, IRNA - Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini has said that the Palestinian babies in Gaza are freezing to death due to cold weather and lack of shelter.

“#Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather & lack of shelter,” Lazzarini wrote on his X account on Friday.

“Meanwhile, blankets, mattresses & other winter supplies have been stuck in the region for months waiting for approval to get into Gaza,” he added.

Earlier this week, UNRWA announced that one child is killed every hour in the Gaza Strip because of the continued violence and the dire humanitarian situation in the territory.

“Deprived of learning, boys & girls in Gaza sift through the rubble. The clock is ticking for these children. They are losing their lives, their futures & mostly their hope,” said UNRWA.

The number of Palestinian children who have been killed since the onset of the Israeli aggression against Gaza has increased to 14,500, according to a recent report by the Guardian.

