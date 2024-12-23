Iraq's Kurdistan Region seeks stronger bilateral ties with Iran: Top diplomat

Iran’s newly appointed Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Faramarz Asadi, met with Safeen Dizayee, the minister of the region’s foreign relations, on Sunday and presented a copy of his credentials to the minister.

During the meeting, attended by Shaker Hussein, director of relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dizayee congratulated the new consul general on his appointment to the job and wished him success in his mission.

Dizayee also expressed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to supporting enhanced cooperation and coordination between the two sides. He emphasized that such efforts would strengthen bilateral relations and expand trade exchanges to serve the mutual interests of both parties.

Consul General Asadi, for his part, expressed satisfaction with his new role in Erbil. He voiced hope that the level of relations and collaboration between the two sides would further improve during his tenure.

The two officials also discussed the historical ties between the Kurdistan Region and Iran.

Faramarz Asadi has succeeded Nasrollah Rashvandi as Iran’s consul general in the Kurdistan Region.

4354**4261