IRGC chief warns Zionists of paying heavy price over Syria attacks

The Zionists will pay a heavy price and will be buried in Syria, but it will take some time, Salami said on Sunday.

The youth of the Islamic world have the necessary faith, zeal and motivation to defeat the Zionists and they will do so, he added.

We didn't go to Syria to annex a part of Syrian territory to our territory, we didn't go to make it a field for our ambitious interests; we had there gone so as not to allow the dignity of Muslims to be destroyed, Salami said regarding Iran's presence in Syria.

The school of Martyr Soleimani, which is a typical example of resistance and steadfastness, is the only way against the enemies who are looking for the collapse and disintegration of the identity of the nations, he noted.

Earlier on December 8, the Syrian army command notified officers in a statement that President Bashar al-Assad’s government has fallen as armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered the capital Damascus.

Armed groups, led by the HTS, began an offensive to overthrow the Assad government from their stronghold in the western province of Idlib on November 27.

They initially targeted the countryside around Idlib and neighboring Aleppo, and soon afterward, captured several Syrian cities, including Hama, Homs, Dara’a, and Suwayda.

