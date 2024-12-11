Iran's Expediency Council to review FATF issue if submitted, says Amoli Larijani

In a meeting with university students and representatives from student organizations on Wednesday, Larijani emphasized that the issue of joining FATF is a technical one. "If it comes to the Expediency Council, we will review it," he stated.

Larijani also raised concerns about the practical benefits of joining the international financial watchdog, particularly in the context of ongoing US sanctions that have posed significant challenges for Iranian traders, especially in foreign exchange transactions. "Will the United States lift its restrictions if we accept FATF?" he questioned.

Earlier, Larijani had discussed the issue with Iranian economic activists, asking them how effective they thought joining FATF would be in alleviating the country's financial challenges. One participant suggested that it could provide a 40% improvement, but Larijani pointed out that it is essential to clearly understand the tangible benefits before moving forward.

During his presidential campaign, President Masoud Pezeshkian had said that his administration would seek more engagement with the world, pledging to do every effort to ensure the lifting of sanctions on the Iranian economy.

Iran has been under tough economic pressure after May 2018 when US former president Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – re-imposing sanctions on the country.

In his first press conference after taking office in mid-September, Pezeshkian pledged his government's commitment to resolve disputes surrounding the FATF and the JCPOA to improve Iran's foreign relations and achieve long-term goals.

