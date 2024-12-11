Thousands rush to hospitals due to air pollution in Tehran

Mohammad Esmaeil Tavakoli, the head of Tehran's Medical Emergency Organization, said on Wednesday that 33% of the emergency missions in the capital during the polluted days this week were related to cardiac and respiratory patients.

Over 4,000 people suffering from respiratory illnesses have consulted specialists at medical centers over the past week, he said.

During December 7-10, there were 12,067 emergency missions in Tehran, of which 4,037 were related to heart and respiratory problems, he added.

Over the past few days, Tehran's air quality index has been at a poor level, posing health risks to children and the elderly.

