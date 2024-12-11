Iran starts court proceedings against US-backed terror group in southeast

According to a Wednesday report, the special court tasked with international affairs addressed the case of 39 members of families of martyrs and victims, who served as security defenders, against 32 foreign nationals. The case focuses on claims for material and moral damages resulting from injuries and martyrdom caused by crimes committed by the terrorist group supported by the US.

The judge of stated that the court considers itself qualified to hear the case based on Iranian laws and Article 34 of the Constitution, which tasks the judicial system of the Islamic Republic with seeking justice for every Iranian in its courts.

He referred to Article 1 and Article 6 of the Law on the Jurisdiction of the Courts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to hear civil lawsuits against foreign governments, adding that the Judicial system is obligated to hear and address all lawsuits filed by Iranian nationals and individuals employed by the government against actions leading to death and injury caused by foreign citizens against these Iranian nationals.

Given the fact that the US government has repeatedly violated the judicial immunity of Iranian judicial and executive officials, the court considers itself competent to address this issue, the judge added.

