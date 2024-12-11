Iran's home-made plane flies over Persian Gulf

Simorgh carried out its maiden flight in the Persian Gulf skies on Wednesday. The aircraft, which had undergone its test flight on May 30, 2023, was unveiled during an airshow being held on Kish Island.

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh also attended the airshow, dubbed the 12th International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition of Iran.

Nasirzadeh said on the sidelines of the event that Simorgh has been designed and manufactured by the Defense Ministry in collaboration with domestic knowledge-based companies, adding that the aircraft meets international standards and regulations.

The minister added that the presence of various companies and aviation professionals at the airshows fosters synergy between various sections of the Iranian aviation industry.

Iran achieves self-sufficiency in aviation

Meanwhile, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi also said during the event that Iran had achieved self-sufficiency in the aviation sector.

He asserted that sanctions have failed to diminish the nation's resolve for progress or its capabilities.

The general noted that the aircraft displayed at the ongoing airshow in Kish are home-made and have been manufactured as part of a partnership between the Defense Ministry's industrial companies and the IRIAF.

The Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Kish will run from December 10 to 13, 2024.

