Supreme Leader: What happened in Syria was result of joint US-Israeli plot

Speaking to thousands of people from various walks of life on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria was the result of a joint American-Zionist plot.”

The Supreme Leader underlined that while a neighboring country played a visible role in the developments, the primary conspirators and strategists are based in the US and Israel.

“Yes, a neighboring state of Syria clearly played a role in this matter and continues to do so — everyone can see that,” he said. “But the main conspirator, the main planner, and the command center lie in America and the Zionist regime.”

Ayatollah Khamenei added, “We have indications that leave no room for doubt about this conclusion.”

This is being updated.

