Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Wednesday that the statement noted, “In north-west Syria alone, at least 75 civilians, including 28 children and 11 women, have been killed by hostilities from 26 November to 8 December, according to data verified by local health authorities. At least 282 others have been injured, including 106 children and 56 women.”

This OCHA also declared that the security and humanitarian situation in the Arab country is still unstable.

Armed opposition groups in Syria began their operations in northwestern, western, and southwestern Aleppo at dawn on November 27, 2024, with the aim of ousting President Bashar al-Assad from power. After 11 days of unrest, on Sunday (December 8), they announced their control over the capital city Damascus and the exit of al-Assad from the country.

According to Russian sources, al-Assad and his family went to the Russian capital, Moscow, after leaving Syria, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has granted them political asylum.

Al-Assad, who became President of Syria in 2000 after his father, has consistently faced opposition from various rebel groups, ultimately leading to the opposition group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham ending the Assad family's rule.

