Russia hosts Persian poetry night to help further boost Tehran-Moscow ties

The Persian poetry night held on Tuesday at the BRICS Plus media center in Moscow featured participants engaging with Iran's literary and musical heritage.

The event featured a screening of a short film about Iran, an educational lecture on literature, music, and Persian translation, along reading of works by notable Iranian poets, including Saadi.

Iran's cultural attaché to Russia, Masoud Ahmadvand, attended the event.

During the event, Ahmadvand emphasized the paramount importance of humanitarian activities in strengthening bilateral cooperation, adding that interaction in cultural areas is central to establishing partnerships in other fields.

He noted that Iran and Russia have long been expanding their relations within the BRICS framework and that events like Persian poetry nights help foster better understanding between the two nations.

BRICS Plus refers to an extension of the BRICS grouping, originally including five member countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

BRICS Plus aims to expand cooperation with additional emerging economies and developing nations that share similar interests and objectives.

