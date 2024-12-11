Russian MP calls to admit Iran into CSTO bloc

According to a report by IRNA on Wednesday morning citing the TASS news agency, Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Russian Duma Defense Committee, also recalled the participation of an Iranian delegation in a Parliamentary Assembly session of CSTO member states.

I think that the issue of Iran's potential membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization should be examined in a more concrete way, he said, adding that “Why shouldn’t Iran be a member? The Collective Security Treaty Organization is not a private club”.

According to the CSTO charter, any country that has common goals and principles and is ready to implement its obligations can apply for its membership in the organization.

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia consisting of six states namely Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

The bloc became an international regional organization in 2003 in line with the implementation of the decision of the heads of member states, with its headquarters in Moscow.

The main goal of this organization is to adjust and deepen military-political cooperation, ensure the national security of member states, and provide assistance, including military if they are victims of violence.

