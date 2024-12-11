UN against violation of Syria's territorial integrity: Spox

Dujarric told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday local time in response to questions about Israeli incursion into Syria and the occupation of the Buffer Zone along the occupied Golan Heights established under the 1974 dis-engagement agreement between Damascus and Tel Aviv.

“We continue to consider Golan Heights occupied territory. I think we were very clear about the violation of the disengagement agreement following the [Israel Forces] occupation of the buffer zone”, he responded.

“It is very clear that we stand against any violation of the territorial integrity of Syria. We are against these types of attacks. I think this is a turning point for Syria. It should not be used by its neighbours to encroach on the territory of Syria”, Dujarric added.

In response to another question related to the situation on the ground in Syria and its future, the UN spokesman said: Look, we can’t predict the future. We can only appeal to all to ensure the safety and the stability of Syria and the respect for international law and the respect for the territorial integrity of Syria.

The Zionist regime has taken advantage of the political chaos in Syria and the attacks by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham-led armed groups on Damascus and the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's government to attack the buffer zone between occupied Palestine and Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while visiting an area between Syria and occupied Palestine on Sunday, said he had ordered his forces to grab the buffer zone in the Golan Heights after a lightning advance by Syrian armed opposition groups.

