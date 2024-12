According to IRNA, Grigor Hakobyan met with Araghchi on Tuesday evening and submitted a copy of his credential.

In October, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan issued decrees recalling and appointing ambassadors to several countries, including Iran.

Accordingly, Hakobyan was appointed Ambassador to Iran, replacing Arsen Avagyan who served his country as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic.

4399