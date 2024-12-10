Iran’s diesel fuel production hits record high of 124mn liters per day

According to figures from the Oil Ministry, the Iranian government has focused on enhancing refinery capacities and optimizing production processes, resulting in an increase from an average of 111 million liters per day in the period between late March to August to 124 million liters per day.

The boost in production follows the implementation of measures to optimize refinery operations, including the launch of the hydrocracker unit at the Abadan refinery, addressing bottlenecks, and increasing the feedstock supply to refineries by over 100,000 barrels per day.

An analysis of official data indicates that diesel fuel production gradually increased in recent months.

In September, the average production rose to 113 million liters per day, marking a growth of approximately 1.8%.

By December, diesel fuel production reached an average of 124 million liters per day, reflecting an 11.7% increase compared to the five months between March and August.

