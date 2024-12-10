Erdogan committed strategic miscalculation on Syria: Russian thinker

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Dugin emphasized the historical ties between Russia and Türkiye and expressed disappointment over Erdogan’s policy in Syria.

“The situation in Syria is very painful for us and was a strategic miscalculation on Erdogan's part,” he said.

He further asserted that the Arab world would never accept Turkish dominance in the region, adding that the US-backed Kurdish forces would now attempt to carve out a stronger foothold in Syria following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

Dugin further warned that Erdogan risks losing a vital ally in Syria without Russia's backing.

"Certainly, Russia will not harm Türkiye, but after such a betrayal, it is hard to expect that Russia will assist Turkey in potential difficulties."

Reuters news agency reported that Syrian armed groups had informed the Turkish government of plans for a large-scale offensive on government forces, believing they had received Ankara’s implicit approval.

The militants launched the offensive in late November, marching from Aleppo and Idlib in the northwest toward the capital, Damascus, and forcing President Assad from power.

