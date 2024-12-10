Iran plans major development projects for Bu Musa Island: Official

Heads of the Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) Hamid Pourmohammadi said on Tuesday that the PBO aims to expand its cooperation with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy and the governor of Hormozgan province as part of projects to develop Bu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb islands in the Persian Gulf.

Pourmohammadi made the remarks while visiting Bu Musa along with Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy.

He emphasized that the development of Iran’s southern islands is a key priority for the current administrative government.

The official added that, by cooperating with the IRGC Navy and the governor's office of Hormozgan province, the PBO can more effectively contribute to development plans for the trio islands.

