Iran urges UN to explicitly condemn attacks on diplomatic premises in Syria

Amir-Saeid Iravani, in an identical letter to the Security Council and the Secretary-General on Monday local time, lodged complaints and urged necessary measures to ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel and premises and prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

These actions are a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (1963), which guarantee the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the safety of their personnel, Iran’s envoy highlighted in his letter.

The full text of the letter from the Iranian envoy to UN chief, Antonio Guterres and rotating president of the Security Council, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing to convey the Islamic Republic of Iran’s grave concern and strong condemnation of the attacks on its diplomatic and consular premises in Syria. On 8 December 2024, amid the escalation of armed groups in Damascus, militants forcibly stormed and assaulted Iran's embassy, resulting in severe damage, vandalism, theft of archives and documents, and destruction of windows, doors, and furniture. The initial footage circulated online also indicates that gunfire may have been directed at the embassy. Similarly, on 29 November 2024, armed groups targeted the Iranian Consulate in Aleppo with short-range shells, endangering consular staff. Following the evacuation of the mission due to life-threatening attacks, the consulate was invaded and damaged.

These actions are blatant violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (1963), which guarantee the inviolability of diplomatic missions and the safety of their personnel.

The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and representatives must be upheld at all times in accordance with international law. No individual, group, or state has the right to commit or facilitate such violations. The Islamic Republic of Iran urges the United Nations Secretary-General and the Security Council to condemn these egregious violations unequivocally and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel and premises and prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Thanking you

