E3 reiterates accusations against Iran's nuclear program

We, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, condemn Iran's latest steps, as reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to significantly increasing the production of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity at the underground Fordow facility, said the statement, a copy of which was published on the British government's website as reported by IRNA on Tuesday morning.

The troika claimed that they are also concerned about increased number of centrifuges and Iran’s preparations to install additional enrichment infrastructure.

Iran’s actions further undermine the JCPOA and will increase its enriched uranium stockpile without any credible civilian justification. This action also took place before the Agency could implement the necessary additional safeguards measures, it said, adding that “We strongly urge Iran to reverse these steps and immediately stop escalating nuclear tensions”.

The statement followed a recent report by the IAEA Director General on the increase in the production of 60 percent enriched uranium in Iran, and claimed that Iran's actions have made the 2015 nuclear deal hollow without mentioning which parties' non-compliance and inaction could bring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to a standstill.

Referring to the Geneva meeting, the E3 said that the Troika met with Iran last week to discuss nuclear program and sanctions and stressed its commitment to dialogue and constructive behavior.

The Director General of the IAEA announced in a report to the Board of Governors on Friday that Iran has begun the process of gassing advanced centrifuges “IR6” at the Fordow nuclear facility.

The confidential report, excerpts of which were leaked to Western media, stated that Iran also informed the agency on December 2 that it intends to inject uranium enriched to 20 percent purity into two cascades of the IR6 centrifuge, which produces uranium to 60 percent enrichment.

Iran took new steps in response to an unconstructive resolution passed by the Agency’s Board of Governors at the behest of Britain, France and Germany, the three European countries that had failed to abide by their commitment to the JCPOA obligations.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization had made it clear that Tehran’s actions are in line with the country’s interests and to further develop its peaceful nuclear industry within the framework of Iran’s rights and obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

