Dec 9, 2024, 10:38 PM
Polpular Resistance Committees: Occupation of Syrian lands by Zionist regime is a desperate attempt

Tehran, IRNA - The Popular Resistance Committees of Palestine called the Zionist regime's action in occupying some areas of Syria and brutal attacks on military bases of this country as a desperate attempt to impose a new equation.

According to Al-Ahd news website, the Popular Resistance Committees, while condemning the occupation of Syrian lands by the Zionist regime and the brutal attacks of this regime on the military and weapons bases of this country, considered these actions to be Zionist carnage.

Referring to the fact that the Zionist regime is the enemy of all Arabs and Muslims, regardless of their orientations, it emphasized that Syria and its original nation, the supporter of the Palestinian cause and the resistance against the Zionist enemy, will remain as the only enemy of the nations.

