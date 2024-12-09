Dec 9, 2024, 9:04 PM
Three Zionist regime soldiers killed, 18 others injured in north Gaza

Tehran - IRNA – Three Zionist soldiers have been killed and 18 others have been injured in clashes with resistance forces in northern Gaza.

The three were killed on Monday in the Jabalia refugee camp in an attack carried out by the Palestinian fighters, according to the Al-Ahed news agency.

Reports by Zionist media said there had been a “serious security incident” in the Jabalia refugee camp, adding that a number of Israeli soldiers had been killed and injured in a shooting attack that targeted their armored vehicle. 

They said a truck belonging to the Israeli regime’s army that was carrying explosives had been targeted by a person firing anti-armor bullet from the roadside, causing the truck to explode. 

Israeli helicopters landed in northern Gaza to evacuate the dead and injured soldiers, said the reports.

