Iran’s strategy toward West based on ‘action for action’: VP Aref

Aref made the remarks while touring an exhibition showcasing Iran's achievements in the nuclear industry, held at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) compound on Monday.

During his visit, he engaged in discussions with Mohammad Eslami, the head of the AEOI, and senior managers from the country's nuclear sector.

Aref stated that the incumbent Iranian government's approach is to engage in constructive negotiations to find just solutions and to interact more effectively with the world, emphasizing that a primary goal of this approach is to lift the oppressive sanctions imposed by Western countries.

He further pointed out that the nature of colonialism and double standards is much clearer in the behavior of the West, especially when they advise their dependent nations to develop nuclear technology while simultaneously imposing sanctions on Iran for pursuing the same technological advancements.

Aref stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is keen to resolve its issues with the West by taking into account the interests of both sides, adding that the negotiations with the West aim to lift the oppressive sanctions, while Iran will continue its activities in the realm of peaceful nuclear programs.

He suggested that the negotiating parties should return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), pointing out that Iran has not withdrawn from the JCPOA and stated that if the other parties return to the agreement, Iran is also prepared to do so.

Aref criticized the misuse of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to further Western political goals, stating, "The IAEA must continue monitoring the nuclear program in accordance with its principles and the agreement it made with Iran. We are always ready to cooperate for this purpose."

He also addressed the unfounded claims regarding the activation of the snapback mechanism, emphasizing that if the West pursues this path, it will effectively lead to the complete collapse of the JCPOA.

3266**2050