Dec 9, 2024, 2:12 PM
Exports of fruit from Iran to Kyrgyzstan doubled in Jan-Sep: Data

Tehran, IRNA – Kyrgyzstan in the latest report has announced that the import of fruit from the Islamic Republic doubled from January to September 2024.

The National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported that the import of fresh fruit from Iran in the first nine months of this year has doubled compared to the corresponding period of the year before, IRNA cited the Ekpress newspaper, also known as Daily Express, on Monday.

Kyrgyzstan imported 2.2 metric tons (mt) of fresh fruit valued at $1.5 million from Iran from January to September 2024, the source added.

The figures show a double increase compared to the same period in 2023, which was 1.2 mt and worth $746,000.

Uzbekistan is the second-largest exporter of fruit to Kyrgyzstan, following Iran.

