ECO secy. gen. says organization aims to advance sustainable development next year

Majeed Khan made the comment on Monday in a press conference held at the ECO secretariat in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

He told reporters that ECO now has 10 members after five central Asian countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan joined the organization.

Azerbaijan has announced its intention to host the ECO Summit in 2025, he added.

Responding to an IRNA correspondent’s question regarding how ECO cooperates with BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as well as international institutions, Majeed Khan said there is active cooperation as some countries are official members or observer members at ECO, BRICS or SCO.

As to ECO intra-cooperation, Majeed Khan explained that the organization has several affiliations active in cultural, educational and banking fields, with all of them connected to each other and enjoying mutual cooperation.

He also said ECO accounts for $82 billion of the total world trade that stands at $1.60 trillion. He added that ECO’s share is not at a proper level, and “we are looking to use mechanisms to facilitate trade.”

6125**4194