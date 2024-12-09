Iran, BRICS members cooperating in anti-corruption document: Official

The Islamic Republic has put forward a cooperation document regarding the fight against corruption and the recovery of assets within the framework of BRICS member countries, said Director General of International Legal Affairs of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ali Mousavi on Sunday.

This initiative was discussed at the recent BRICS summit in Moscow, he pointed out.

On April 17-18, Moscow hosted the first meeting of the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG).

The capabilities of international documents from the Islamic Republic should not be underestimated, as they can enhance cooperation with the international community in combating corruption and related crimes, he said.

Iran, as a member state, is part of the United Nations anti-corruption convention, adopted 21 years ago, he noted.

7129**9417