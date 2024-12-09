Dec 9, 2024, 11:27 AM
Journalist ID: 5486
News ID: 85684567
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Continuation of Astana process depends on Iran, Turkiye, Russia: Araghchi

Dec 9, 2024, 11:27 AM
News ID: 85684567
Continuation of Astana process depends on Iran, Turkiye, Russia: Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the continuation of the Astana process on Syria depends on the developments in the Arab country and the decisions of Iran, Russia and Turkiye.

In remarks after a closed session of the Iranian Parliament on the developments in Syria on Monday, Araghchi said he presented a report to the lawmakers on the diplomatic activities carried out over the past few days, especially the Saturday meeting in Doha.

He explained that the Astana peace process has never included the Syrian government and only gathered Iran, Turkiye, and Russia.

“Whether this process will continue in the future or not depends on the developments and decisions of the three countries,” he said.

Araghchi added that other Arab countries have never been part of the Astana process either. 

Early on Sunday, the government of Bashar al-Assad fell after armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of the capital Damascus, the seat of Assad's government. 

It came less than two weeks after the groups began their attacks across Syria and soon advanced toward Damascus.

4354**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .