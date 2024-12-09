Iran, Russia launch two transport projects to boost trade

The projects include the “Ulyanovsk-Astara” rail route and the “Volga-Caspian Sea” river corridor, expected to slash transit times from 21 days to just seven.

The launch ceremony in Ulyanovsk was attended by the region’s governor, Iran’s consul general in Kazan, and officials from India, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Iraq, alongside representatives from transport companies such as the Iranian-Russian Salianka port.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ulyanovsk Governor Alexey Russkikh highlighted the projects’ potential to facilitate faster and more cost-effective trade between the two nations.

He noted a 76% increase in trade volume between Iran and Ulyanovsk in the first nine months of 2024, reaching $15 million compared to $8.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Iran’s consul general, Davoud Mirzakhani, underscored the economic significance of the Volga region, which accounts for substantial shares of Russia’s agricultural, industrial, and mineral production.

This corridor, one of the most significant joint ventures in the Volga region, is set to play a key role in strengthening Iran-Russia trade ties, particularly leveraging Ulyanovsk’s strategic position and its 13 ports along the Volga River.

