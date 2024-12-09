Dec 9, 2024, 5:54 AM
‘Attack on Syria reflects Zionist regime’s occupation nature’

Tehran, IRNA-The Iranian embassy in Lebanon has reacted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of the break-up of the 1974 agreement with Syria in the Golan Heights, saying the move is a clear proof of the regime's expansionist greed, which knows no bounds.

These actions by the Zionist regime are considered to be an expression of shunning of any ceasefire agreements or international laws and treaties, the Iranian embassy posted a message on its official X social network on Sunday night. 

The statement concluded by stating that the only language that can stop the Zionist regime is force.

On Sunday, Netanyahu announced that the 1974 agreement with Syria has "collapsed", adding that he had ordered his army to seize the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights.

Following the announcement, media sources reported the occupation of areas of Syrian territory by the Israeli army and published images of the infiltration of Zionist forces into southern Syrian city of Quneitra.

A United Nations-patrolled buffer zone, which lies between the occupied Golan Heights and the Quneitra province, was created to separate the Israeli and Syrian military forces.

