According to IRNA, the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the announcement about the Leader's speech on Sunday evening.

Thousands of people from different walks of life will meet the Supreme Leader that day at the Imam Khomeini Hosseinieh in Tehran, the statement said.

The office also noted that Ayatollah Khamenei, during the meeting, will address the gathering on the recent developments in the region.

