Zionist army infiltrates into Syrian territory

IRNA cited several news agencies and published images on Sunday, suggesting that the Israeli infiltration into Syria for the first time since 1974, with military vehicles and personnel entering the southern regions of the country.

The infiltration reported at the same time the regime's cabinet agreed to the occupation of Syria’s Jabal el-Sheikh region and the establishment of a buffer zone in this area.

Some media reports indicated that the Zionists had penetrated some 14 kilometers deep into the Syrian territory.

Media sources also published images of the infiltration by the Israeli army into Quneitra.

With regard to Jabal el-Sheikh, the Israeli Army Radio confirmed the regime's decision, giving a green light to its forces to occupy the mountainous terrain and establish a buffer zone there. “The Israeli army will have execution power in the buffer zone along the Syrian border.”

The Israeli army took control of Jabal al-Sheikh without any resistance in the past hour (late Sunday), said the Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth

Separately, the Zionist military issued a statement ordering residents of five Syrian towns in the area not to leave their homes until further notice.

The Israeli Army Radio also claimed, citing a source, that the establishment of a buffer zone is a temporary arrangement due to concerns about the threat of militants in the wake of theior takeover of the Arab country.

The Zionist regime, which had occupied Syria’s Golan Heights for decades, has now extended its seize over the territory in Syrian-controlled areas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered his forces to grab a buffer zone in the Golan Heights established by a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria, after a lightning advance by Syrian armed opposition groups.

We are closely monitoring developments in Syria and will take any necessary action to protect our (occupied) areas, Netanyahu said in a speech while visiting the area between Syria and occupied Palestine on Sunday.

These statements followed hours after militants took control of Damascus.

4399

