Pezeshkian congratulates Iranian athletes for championship at Asian-Pacific Deaf Games

In a message on Sunday, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to coaches of the athletes whom he hailed for their strong determination that brought pride to the Iranian nation.

The Iranian sports caravan won the championship with a total of 60 medals, including 24 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze, to be crowned champion at the 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games, which was held from December 1-8 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also congratulated the sports caravan and the Iranian people on the victory.

