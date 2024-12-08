Minister: Iran plays key role in protecting global energy security

The minister made the remark on Sunday afternoon as the daylong 26th ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) wrapped up in Tehran.

He said that Iran has managed to develop its gas resources using domestic capacities, and despite sanctions imposed on the country.

The Islamic Republic is also making efforts to develop its international cooperation through enhancing “energy diplomacy” and expanding gas swaps, Paknejad added.

He further said that the 26th GECF ministerial meeting emphasized the importance of international cooperation on natural gas industry and its role in global energy security, adding that the meeting served as a platform to exchange experiences and innovative ideas among member states and observer countries.

Iran, as a key member of the GECF, emphasizes the importance of energy diplomacy to stabilize markets and attract new investments in a bid to overcome challenges including economic sanctions on some of the GECF member states, geopolitical issues, political tensions as well as gas price fluctuations, the minister explained.

