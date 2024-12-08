Iran says has ensured security of embassy staff in Damascus

In response to reporters' questions regarding the situation of embassy personnel, Baghaei assured that all staff, including the ambassador, are in good health.

The required precautions have been taken to safeguard the security and safety of the Iranian embassy personnel in Damascus, he stated.

Addressing reports of an attack on the embassy building, Baghaei condemned the incident, emphasizing that protecting diplomatic and consular missions is a fundamental principle of international law.

Ensuring the security of diplomatic premises is an obligation in any situation, he added.

Baghaei also revealed that Iran has been in contact with influential parties involved in Syria’s developments, issuing warnings and callings for measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

