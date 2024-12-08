Dec 8, 2024, 4:49 PM
All Iranian workers involved in Sayyida Zainab Shrine left Syria: Official

Tehran, IRNA -- All Iranian workers and volunteers involved in the reconstruction of the Sayyida Zainab Shrine in Damascus have safely left Syria, an Iranian official has said.

Majid Namjou, the deputy head of the Iranian Headquarters for the Development and Reconstruction of Holy Sites, stated on Sunday that all Iranian workers left Damascus for Iran before militant groups advanced toward the Syrian capital.

He emphasized that there are currently no Iranian workers present in the Sayyida Zainab area.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday as armed militants seized Damascus following a lightning offensive that started in the northwest.

Reports said Sunday that President Bashar al-Assad has left the country and gave orders for a peaceful handover of power.

