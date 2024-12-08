Tel Aviv has direct contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham: Israeli media

The Israeli news outlet Walla stated on Sunday that Israel engages both directly and indirectly with multiple groups in Syria, including the HTS.

The report added that Israel, at this stage, aims to ensure that armed factions do not approach the border between Syria and the occupied territories.

Israeli media outlets also reported that the Israeli army has deployed Brigade 98, along with paratroopers and commandos, to the Syrian border.

Earlier reports said that tanks belonging to the Israeli army crossed the occupied Golan Heights border fence and entered Syrian territory.

They added that Israeli forces, accompanied by tanks, have moved extensively into the Quneitra region in southern Syria.

The Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad fell early on Sunday after HTS-led armed groups captured the Arab country’s capital Damascus.

