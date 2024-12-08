Israeli soldier: We were ordered to shoot at Palestinian with white flag

Israeli newspaper Haaretz published a shocking account by the soldier, who returned from fighting in Gaza and said that they had received orders from their commanders to shoot at Palestinians, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The soldier said, in one incident, a military commander ordered shooting at a Palestinian man who was holding a white flag.

The commander insisted on shooting the man, saying "I don’t recognize a white flag, shoot at him”, despite troopers telling him that the Palestinian posed no threat, the soldier further said.

Meanwhile, Israeli journalist Haim Har Zahav also reported on the events he witnessed during his 86-day presence in Gaza.

He stated that the lives of Palestinians in the besieged territory depend entirely on the beliefs of the army commanders who would not be held accountable over their orders to kill Palestinians.

Zahav said that moral values within the Israeli regime’s army have vanished since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

The New York Times previously reported that the regime’s army uses ordinary Palestinian citizens in Gaza as human shields, emphasizing that endangering the lives of civilians in this manner constitutes a war crime.

The Israeli war has so far left at least 44,612 Palestinians martyred and 105,834 wounded in Gaza.

