Iran makes history by winning Asian Deaf Games c’ship

The Iranian athletes who participated in nine categories of this edition of the games with the slogan " “A Cry for Peace in Silence ", won the championship with a total of 60 medals, including 24 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze.

This is the first crowning glory for the Iranian deaf sports caravan in Asia and achieved the feat with closely competing with their South Koreas and Chinese counterparts from the beginning of the games, but they managed to surpass these two countries in the medal tally.

Iran had won fifth-place titles in the previous two Asian Deaf Games.

On Sunday, the final day of the 10th Asian Deaf Games will see the encounter between the Iranian and Japanese football teams. It will add to 25 the number of gold medal to the Iranian caravan if the team wins the match.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government spokesperson congratulated Iran's deaf sports caravan on winning the championship in Malaysia.

We are proud of you for raising the flag of our beloved Iran, Fatemeh Mohajerani wrote in her congratulatory message on Saturday night.

