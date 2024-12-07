Dec 7, 2024, 9:27 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85683044
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran envoy to Beirut: Syria developments ‘a threat’ to entire region

Dec 7, 2024, 9:27 PM
News ID: 85683044
Iran envoy to Beirut: Syria developments ‘a threat’ to entire region

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani has warned that the ongoing fighting in Syria is a threat to the entire West Asia region.

Amani said on Saturday that enemies of Syria would be affected by the repercussions of the ongoing developments sooner than friends of the Arab country.

The ambassador returned to Lebanon from Iran to resume his diplomatic mission nearly a week ago. He was in Iran to receive treatment for the injuries he sustained in communications devices’ explosions by the Israeli regime in Lebanon in September.

His comments come as the Syrian government is engaged in fighting with terrorist groups that launched an offensive on November 27 from their stronghold in the western province of Idlib.

On Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, whose country offered great assistance to Syria to defeat terrorist groups in the past years, advised Syrian political opposition groups to distance themselves from the terrorists fighting the Damascus government.

4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .