Iran envoy to Beirut: Syria developments ‘a threat’ to entire region

Amani said on Saturday that enemies of Syria would be affected by the repercussions of the ongoing developments sooner than friends of the Arab country.

The ambassador returned to Lebanon from Iran to resume his diplomatic mission nearly a week ago. He was in Iran to receive treatment for the injuries he sustained in communications devices’ explosions by the Israeli regime in Lebanon in September.

His comments come as the Syrian government is engaged in fighting with terrorist groups that launched an offensive on November 27 from their stronghold in the western province of Idlib.

On Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, whose country offered great assistance to Syria to defeat terrorist groups in the past years, advised Syrian political opposition groups to distance themselves from the terrorists fighting the Damascus government.

4194