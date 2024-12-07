Iranian, Saudi FMs discuss regional developments

Araghchi and Farhan met on Saturday on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2024 in Qatar.

They discussed Tehran-Riyadh bilateral issues as well as regional developments including in Syria where government forces are fighting resurged terrorist groups.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi also held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about bilateral relations and regional developments.

Before that, the top Iranian diplomat held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Qatar early on Saturday to take part in the Doha Forum 2024 that is held on December 7-8.

