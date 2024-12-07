Unrest in Syria to have security implications for entire region: Iran MP

“Insecurity in Syria also affects other countries; therefore, we will make every effort to ensure security and combat terrorists in Syria,” he told reporters following an emergency session of the commission on Saturday.

He said Syria is being threatened by the Israeli regime and tens of armed terrorist groups, noting that most of the armed groups fighting the Syrian government are not Syrian nationals but of other nationalities.

The senior lawmaker also pointed out that the United States and Israel are playing a significant role in the anti-government offensive in Syria. He explained that they are in pursuit of a “new Middle East” agenda.

Rezaei mentioned that Iran has initiated diplomatic efforts to address the situation, including through recent visits by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Syria, Türkiye, Iraq, and Qatar for talks on regional developments.

The Iranian Parliament also continues to support the Syrian government and people in their fight against terrorism while closely monitoring the evolving situation in the country, he added.

