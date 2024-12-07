Dec 7, 2024, 7:18 PM
Iran president appoints Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi as Secretary of National Population Headquarters

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi as the Secretary of the National Population Headquarters to implement the Family and Youth Protection Law.

In the implementation of Note 2 of Paragraph B of Article 1 of the Law on Family and Youth Protection, President Pezeshkian has appointed Vahid Dastjerdi as the Secretary of the National Population Headquarters. 

In the decree issued on Saturday, the president expressed his expectations for Vahid Dastjerdi to work diligently toward achieving the government's goals in alignment with the Constitution, the general policies set by the Supreme Leader, and the Seventh Development Plan.

