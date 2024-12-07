Iran’s freestyle wrestlers crowned champions at Asia Pacific Deaf Games

The event is underway in Malaysia and Iran had already crowned champion in the Greco-Roman wrestling.

On the last day of freestyle competitions on Saturday, Iran’s Hamidreza Kana’ani defeated a rival from Kazakhstan in the final game of the 86-kg weight class to win the gold medal.

In the 70-kg weight category, Mohammad Zarei conceded the gold medal to his Indian rival and bagged the silver medal.

Fereydoun Tavakkolinasab, however, defeated a rival from India in the third-place game of the 79-kg weight class to snatch the bronze medal.

Ali Shakibazadeh and Mohammad-Rasoul Ghanbarpour were two other Iranian wrestlers who bagged silver medals in 97- and 125-kg weight categories, respectively.

