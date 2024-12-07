Dec 7, 2024, 7:14 PM
Iran’s freestyle wrestlers crowned champions at Asia Pacific Deaf Games

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian freestyle wrestlers bagged four gold medals, three silvers and a bronze one, to win the title of the freestyle wrestling competitions of the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games.

The event is underway in Malaysia and Iran had already crowned champion in the Greco-Roman wrestling.

On the last day of freestyle competitions on Saturday, Iran’s Hamidreza Kana’ani defeated a rival from Kazakhstan in the final game of the 86-kg weight class to win the gold medal.

In the 70-kg weight category, Mohammad Zarei conceded the gold medal to his Indian rival and bagged the silver medal.

Fereydoun Tavakkolinasab, however, defeated a rival from India in the third-place game of the 79-kg weight class to snatch the bronze medal.

Ali Shakibazadeh and Mohammad-Rasoul Ghanbarpour were two other Iranian wrestlers who bagged silver medals in 97- and 125-kg weight categories, respectively.

