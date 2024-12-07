US base near Baghdad airport comes under attack

An Iraqi security source told Al Jazeera TV network on Saturday that the base was hit with a Katyusha rocket near Baghdad International Airport.

The attack was confirmed by another Iraqi source who spoke with Rudaw Media Network based in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

American forces are present in Iraq under the so-called US-led international coalition to fight the Daesh terror group.

Iraqi Government Spokesman Basim Al-Awadi had earlier spoken of an agreement on ending the coalition’s mission. He said that the agreement had been prepared based on meetings of a high-level Iraqi committee that reached satisfactory results free from political conditions and pressure.

The agreement was also accepted by the US, he said, adding that the first phase of the withdrawal of foreign forces will be concluded in September next year, followed by the second phase that will be completed in September 2026.

The presence of American forces in Iraq has turned into a source of public discontent following the 2020 US assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, both key anti-terror figures who played a significant role in defeating Daesh in Iraq.

4208**4194