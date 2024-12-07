Israeli historian admits regime is committing genocide in Gaza

The UK-based media website said on Friday that Lee Mordechai had published a report titled “Bearing Witness to the Israel-Gaza War” that began on October 7, 2023.

According to the website, Mordechai has prepared a database using eyewitness reports, video footage, articles, photographs, and investigatory material, which were mainly recorded by Israeli soldiers.

He has documented many incidents showing Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza.

Those incidents include a Palestinian woman with a child being shot while waving a white flag, and starving girls being crushed to death while queuing for bread.

Other documented incidents involve a handcuffed 62-year-old Palestinian man getting run over by an Israeli tank, and an airstrike targeting people trying to help a wounded boy.

Mordechai also confirmed the accuracy of figures released by the Gaza Health Ministry on the number of Palestinian casualties caused by the Israeli war, rejecting claims that the numbers are exaggerated.

9376**4194