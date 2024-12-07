Iran successfully launches Saman-1 space tug

Hassan Salaryieh said on Saturday that Simorgh, a satellite launch vehicle (SLV), set a new record for payload liftoff on Friday.

He noted that the launch of Saman-1 marked the largest and heaviest space payload sent into orbit by the country.

This multi-phase mission successfully deployed the Saman-1 orbital transfer block along with two research payloads, totaling nearly 300 kilograms.

The Saman-1 system is designed to elevate satellites to higher orbits and will be crucial for Iran’s space program, he added.

One of the mission's payloads was the Fakhr-1 communication satellite, he further noted.

The Iranian Space Agency announced on Friday that initial tests indicate all subsystems of the space tug are functioning properly.

Simorgh is a two-stage, liquid-fueled satellite launch vehicle developed by the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

7129**9417