Hamas agrees to Egypt's proposal to form a management committee for Gaza Strip

According to the online Palestinian news website, the delegation of the Hamas movement agreed on Thursday to Egypt's proposal to form a "Community Support Committee" in the Gaza Strip through comprehensive mechanisms that reflect the national participation of the Palestinians.

The agreement by Hamas came at the end of a series of meetings that were held in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, in order to achieve national unity among the Palestinians.

According to this report, the delegation of Hamas discussed with representatives of the Fatah movement about the formation of a committee to manage the Gaza Strip as part of the measures to implement comprehensive national agreements with the aim of strengthening unity and ending differences.

The Hamas delegation emphasized its commitment to continue national efforts to reach solutions that strengthen cooperation between the Palestinian parties and appreciated Egypt's role in supporting reconciliation between Palestinian groups.

Based on this report, a document related to the agreement between Fatah and Hamas to form a committee to support the people of Gaza has been published, according to which the said committee will manage the affairs of the Gaza Strip in various fields, including health, education, economy, agriculture and aid.

The committee will work to unify the efforts of Palestinian groups and address the effects of the recent war and oversee the rebuilding process under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.

This agreement document emphasizes that the aforementioned committee will be composed of 10 to 15 independent Palestinian national figures who have competence and integrity, provided that this committee is subject to Palestinian laws and under the supervision and control of official authorities.

