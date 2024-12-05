Iran: Use of white phosphorus by Zionist regime must explicitly be condemned

On Thursday, Iravani gave a speech at the UN Security Council meeting on "The Middle East Situation: Syria - Chemical Weapons", as follows:

Statement

by

E.H. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before the United Nations Security Council

On “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria – Chemical)”

New York, 5 December 2024

We welcome the presence of Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs at today’s briefing.

Mr. President,

On this agenda item, I wish to make three points:

First, as a responsible State Party to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and as a nation that has suffered deeply from chemical weapons, the Islamic Republic of Iran unequivocally condemns the use of Chemical Weapons by anyone, anywhere, and under any circumstances.

Iran, as an active member of the OPCW, underlines the essential importance of ensuring the independent, impartial, and professional work of the OPCW.

We call for the full, effective, and non-discriminatory implementation of the Convention. Iran will spare no effort to realize the objectives of this vital instrument.

Second, the Syrian Arab Republic has complied with its obligations under the Convention, having destroyed its chemical weapons stockpiles and production facilities. Also, it continues its constructive engagement with OPCW which demonstrates its steadfast dedication to transparency and full compliance with its responsibilities.

In this context, the Syrian National Committee has submitted three comprehensive reports over the past three months. It has participated in the 28th round of consultations with the Declaration Assessment Team and provided requested information, documents, and clarifications to facilitate the resolution of outstanding issues.

Syria also submitted scientifically documented explanations to the Technical Secretariat in response to inquiries regarding the results of sample analyses collected in May 2024. Syria hosted the 11th inspection round at the Scientific Studies and Research Center granted access to requested sites and provided full logistical support.

As such, Syria has extended the tripartite agreement with the OPCW and the United Nations Office for Project Services for an additional six months.

It is essential to recognize the significant progress in Syria’s cooperation with the OPCW and ensure that such developments are evaluated fairly and without politicization or bias.

The OPCW must operate with strict neutrality, professionalism, and evidence-based consistency to establish facts and draw credible conclusions.

We support continued constructive dialogue between Syria and the OPCW to address any outstanding issues and achieve a comprehensive resolution. This process must be guided by transparency, accountability, and impartiality.

Third, we express our concern about the use of phosphorus bombs by the Israeli regime against civilian populations in Gaza and southern Lebanon which was confirmed by credible reports. These abhorrent acts represent a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a grave affront to the principles of humanity.

The use of white phosphorus, a weapon known for its indiscriminate and devastating effects, constitutes a war crime. These criminal actions by the Israeli regime demand unequivocal condemnation from this Body and a thorough international investigation by the OPCW.

Thank you, Mr. President.

