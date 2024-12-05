Iran's envoy: As long as there is occupation, there will be legitimate resistance

Mousa Farhang attended the National Defense College of Oman on Thursday, where he spoke about bilateral relations, regional issues, and current developments in the Middle East.

He addressed the situations in Palestine and Lebanon, stating that resistance is a natural response to the occupation and aggression of the Zionist regime.

Iran's Ambassador to Oman emphasized that recent developments have demonstrated, more than ever, that lasting peace and security in the region and the Islamic world can only be achieved by ending the occupation of Palestinian land and strengthening unity and solidarity among the countries in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Farhang addressed the various challenges facing the region, describing the ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman as an exemplary model of neighborly relations founded on mutual trust and friendship.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasized the importance of achieving peace and solidarity through dialogue and negotiations within the region, he said, expressing hope that the countries of the region will come to a shared understanding that security will not be achieved except through mutual trust, reliance on national capabilities, strengthening communication and good neighborliness among them.

