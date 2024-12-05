Iran, China reaffirm strategic ties, alignment on int'l issues

Kazem Gharibabadi, who has traveled to China, shared on his X account on Thursday details about his consultations with China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu in Beijing.

He added that during his meeting, the two politicians had discussed the recent talks between Iran and the European Troika–the UK, France, and Germany–in Geneva regarding the feasibility of resuming negotiations focused on lifting sanctions and the nuclear issue.

Gharibabadi also emphasized the importance of continuing consultations between the two sides on key international matters, as well as the need to strengthen coordination and cooperation within international organizations.

He reiterated that Iran and China not only share strategic bilateral relations but also have aligned positions on various international issues.

He emphasized the importance of continuous and systematic dialogue, interaction, and exchange of views with China on various legal and international issues to enhance coordination and cooperation.

Gharibabadi noted that both Tehran and Beijing oppose unilateralism and are committed to strengthening the Global South, as well as promoting fair and equitable global governance.

