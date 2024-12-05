Russia-Pakistan freight train project via Iran to be piloted: Pakistani minister

In an interview with Russia Today (RT) on Thursday, Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari stated that there is a principled and shared perspective between Pakistan and Russia, indicating that their relationship is not directed against any other country or the interests of any third party.

He emphasized that Pakistan's significant relations with Russia benefit the people of both countries, and the aim of strengthening these ties is to achieve common goals; therefore, any external concerns are unnecessary.

Leghari also pointed out that Western countries should not be worried about Pakistan's relations and cooperation with Russia, adding that, given the current global situation, the partnerships of developing countries with major international powers—especially with the BRICS countries—are inevitable.

Moreover, he mentioned that in March 2025, a project to launch freight trains from Russia to Pakistan via the North-South Corridor, through Azerbaijan and Iran, is scheduled to begin on a trial basis, and at the same time, both countries are working to establish direct flights between their capitals.

