NATO must answer for growing insecurity in world: Iran FM spox

NATO must answer for growing insecurity in world: Iran FM spox

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said that Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), should be held accountable for the increasing insecurity affecting the world, including Europe.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Baghaei said, “The new secretary general of NATO, who claims to have a way with U.S. president-elect, insists weirdly in setting the agenda for the upcoming U.S. administration.”

He added, “Mr. Secretary General’s prescription is nothing but incitement to further militancy by framing a polarized picture of world politics. This is far from benign & responsible.”

“He should feel accountable to answer for the growing insecurity that has plagued the world, including Europe, due to egocentric & totalitarianist policies of certain NATO members,” he further noted.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Rutte stated that if US President-elect Donald Trump pressures Ukraine into signing a peace agreement that favors Russia, Washington could encounter significant threats from China, Iran, and North Korea.

