NATO must answer for growing insecurity in world: Iran FM spox

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Baghaei said, “The new secretary general of NATO, who claims to have a way with U.S. president-elect, insists weirdly in setting the agenda for the upcoming U.S. administration.”

He added, “Mr. Secretary General’s prescription is nothing but incitement to further militancy by framing a polarized picture of world politics. This is far from benign & responsible.”

“He should feel accountable to answer for the growing insecurity that has plagued the world, including Europe, due to egocentric & totalitarianist policies of certain NATO members,” he further noted.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Rutte stated that if US President-elect Donald Trump pressures Ukraine into signing a peace agreement that favors Russia, Washington could encounter significant threats from China, Iran, and North Korea.

